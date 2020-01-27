Tar Heels shot 20 recruits Williams, Walton?

Does the UNC basketball program still have a chance of the prospects for 2020, Ziaire Williams and Kerwin Walton?

Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels are fighting this season, to say the least. Without the top five players last season, an injury to their top scorer this year, and plenty of inexperienced reserves playing big roles, the Tar Heels have lost 10 of their last 14 games.

But nobody feels sorry for a program that has gone on five final fours in the past 15 years and won national titles on three of these occasions. In addition, North Carolina will enter one of the nation’s top freshman classes next season. The number 3 Tar Heels recruitment campaign consists of three 5-star players and a pair of 4-star players that we expect to appear in a North Carolina uniform for at least a few years.

And although they are currently no longer offering scholarships for the next season, the Tar Heels may not yet be able to recruit the 2020 class.

Williams and Company are still looking for a wingman in the class, which they have largely missed so far and on the current UNC list. While they have five top 60 recruits coming to Chapel Hill in the fall, none – except maybe 6-foot-7, 185-pound Puff Johnson – are ready to take on the role. I’m not sure if Johnson is ready for such a big role with Tar Heels in the first year, and even if he is, the squad will still be very thin at this point.

This is where Ziaire Williams and Kerwin Walton come in.

Williams, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound striker from Chatsworth, California, should be a starter on the Tar Heels next season. He has the skill, length, athleticism, and more to make the difference that North Carolina is currently marginally lacking. Williams has North Carolina on his list of finalists – mostly composed of West Coast teams.

For some time now, recruitment analysts and experts have been counting the Tar Heels, mainly due to their current scholarship restrictions. The longer Williams’ recruitment drags on, the more everyone wonders whether the 5-star winged tar heels are still in a decent position. A number of things could happen to make room for Williams on next year’s team. For example, a current scholarship holder might leave unexpectedly, or someone might give up a scholarship to hire another high-level recruit. It would not be the first time that either of these two scenarios occurs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8c9vDHFrBw [/ embed]

With Walton, however, it looks a little different. The 6-foot-5 gunner from Hopkins, Minnesota, is just under the top 100 in the 247Sports Composite for 2020. Even though his recruitment is not as high as that of Williams, there is an immense value behind it like a player like Walton. He is generally considered one of the best pure shooters in the class and is of great size for his position. The rival who recruited analyst Eric Bossi recently approached Walton’s recruitment and noticed what a talented shooter he was.

“In my eyes, Kerwin Walton is the best shooter on the board,” wrote Bossi. “I know there are high-ranking boys, but Walton is a great jump shooter. The 6-foot-5 wing from Minnesota can not only really shoot it down, it is also a skillful defender who has a certain toughness.

Walton officially saw Arizona and North Carolina in the fall, and both have been with him for the past week. He recently made a couple of trips to Minnesota for unofficial visits and Arkansas and Oklahoma were in. If I had to hinder it, I would give Arizona the lead, but Walton is not giving many tips yet. “

As with Johnson, I’m not sure Walton will come in and take a starting position from day one. Although he is an excellent shooter, there are other parts of his game that still need to be developed. However, he would give the Tar Heels a great shooter to pull them off the bank and give more depth to a team that desperately needs them.

As Bossi has mentioned, there is no definitive information about where Walton will be this spring. However, the tar heels keep an eye on him and both parties seem to have a common interest.

Next: NBA All-Stars son says UNC is his “dream school”

Follow Keeping It Heel for the latest information on recruiting Ziaire Williams and Kerwin Walton at Tar Heels, as well as all UNC basketball.