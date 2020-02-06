Tar Heels named finalist for 4-star lineman

The UNC football program has been named a finalist for the 4-star offensive against Eli Sutton.

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels were hoisted for the 2020 cycle in the country’s nineteenth recruitment class and have already got off to a good start in the 2021 class.

They got early commitments from three high school juniors, two of which are among the 250 best in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. Power Echols and Dontavius ​​Nash are both 4-star prospects and Tar Heels’ 2021 class is currently ranked 21st in the nation. The Tar Heels still have some work to do if they want to keep up with the nine 4-star players they signed up for this year’s class.

This week they got good news from a 4 star lineman that could help them get a step closer to that number. Eli Sutton, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle from Brentwood, Tennessee, named North Carolina among its seven finalists. In addition to tar heels, Sutton also has Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Northwestern and Penn State.

He has already made unofficial visits to a number of programs on his list, including the Tar Heels on January 19. He attended Nittany Lions’ Junior Day on February 1, just a few days before he published his list of seven teams. It is currently not clear where Sutton will go, but the Tar Heels seem to be in a pretty good position with the talented young lineman.

According to 247Sports Composite, Sutton is ranked 153rd in the national team for 2021. He is ranked 20th among the players and 2nd in the state of Tennessee.

