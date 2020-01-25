Tar Heels lose to Canes in a big way

UNC basketball ends the slump and wins its first conference game in Miami in almost a month

Brandon Robinson posted a career high of 29 points, and North Carolina defeated Miami on Saturday afternoon, ending 94-71 to end a five-game losing streak.

Robinson scored 11 out of 16 shots and 6 out of 10 from the three-point range. He also recorded four assists, three rebounds and two raids in what is arguably his best game in four years as Tar Heel. Freshman center Armando Bacot scored 19 points and scored 12 rebounds in his seventh double double of the season. Garrison Brooks, a tall junior, scored 14 points in 7v11 shooting.

North Carolina shot a whopping 58 percent off Miami and hit 43.5 percent of his three-point attempts. The Tar Heels won the rebound fight with 20, distributed 32 templates on 40 buckets and played their best all-round game of the season. In this way, Roy Williams achieved his 880th victory and overtook his mentor and former UNC coach Dean Smith.

Miami was led by Isaiah Wong, who scored a team high of 19 points with 6 of 11 shots from the field. Freshman striker Anthony Walker scored 14 points from the bench and Rodney Miller, Jr. added 13. The hurricanes scored a total of 24 out of 58 strikes, but only 6 out of 24 from a distance. However, they did impressive 17-out-of-18 hits from the free throw line and only got 10 sales in a rapid up and down game.

The hurricanes fall to 10-9 with the loss and 2-7 in the conference game. North Carolina improves to 9-10 in the season and 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

