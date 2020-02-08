Tar heels lose overtime heartbreaker to Duke

The UNC basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Duke on Saturday night in extra time.

Tre Jones had a game high of 28 points for the Blue Devils and Duke defeated North Carolina on Saturday night with a final score of 98-96 in extra time.

Jones had a great run at the end of the regulation and a few moments in extra time, but his offensive numbers were far from that. He only shot 11-for-25 at stake, including 0-for-4 from a three-point range and 6-for-9 from the free-throw line. He had six assists, five rebounds and three steals, and kept the Blue Devils in play when they seemed on their way to defeat.

Freshman keeper Cassius Stanley scored 22 points in the 7 of 19 shootout before he dropped out of the game. Vernon Carey Jr. and Wendell Moore Jr. added 18 and 17 points, respectively. Moore made 10 team-level rebounds and scored the last goal that defeated the Tar Heels after the time ran out.

The Blue Devils hit 34 out of 80 shots from the ground and 4 out of 18 from the three-point range. They scored 26 of 34 free throws and only 12 sales with the Tar Heels 18. With the win Duke improves to 20: 3 in the season and 10: 2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference game.

North Carolina was led by Cole Anthony’s 24 points and 11 strong rebounds. Anthony shot 7-for-17 off the ground and hit 9-out-10 shots from the foul line. Young striker Garrison Brooks scored 18 points in an efficient 9v12 shoot. However, he missed all five free-throw attempts and flipped the ball five times. Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce of senior graduates dropped 24 points from the UNC bank, scored 10 out of 16 shots and pulled four rebounds each.

The tar heels should have won the game at will. They hit more than 52 percent of their punches for the game, won the rebound battle by nine, assisted on 23 of their built buckets, and led most of the night. Nevertheless, they managed to blow up the game in the final minutes of regulation – and again in extra time – mainly because they could no longer throw free throws. They missed 17 of their 38 attempts at night.

Unfortunately, they contribute to the terribly disappointing season in which they only played 10 to 13 minutes in the first three months of the season. They have a 3-9 record in the conference game and practically no chance of winning the NCAA tournament – unless they are at the table in the ACC tournament. They’re back in action on Tuesday night when they line up with the demon deacons of Wake Forest 10-12.

