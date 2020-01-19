Tar Heels Land Graduate Transfer Kicker

An FCS kicker announced that he would move to North Carolina on Sunday afternoon and add another player to the 2020 kicking competition

The North Carolina Tar Heels should be one of the favorites in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s coastal division for the 2020 season when they start in early September and get the majority of their starters back from a team that ended 7: 6 last season ,

The UNC ended its 2019 campaign with a high grade and beat Temple for its first bowl win since the 2013 season. So expectations are high until 2020. The Tar Heels have rightly classified several publications in their “Way Too Early Top 25”. Now a graduate transfer has decided to travel to Chapel Hill for the next season.

On Sunday, FCS kicker Grayson Atkins made the decision to move to North Carolina for the next season.

Atkins is a graduate transfer from Furman and has had an impressive 2019 campaign as a junior. He received the All America honors from the AFCA FCS first team coach and the All America honors from the Associated Press. The kicker made 13 out of 15 field goal attempts and 48 out of 50 PAT for Furman.

The announcement came on Sunday afternoon when the UNC closed a large visiting weekend with several recruits for the 2021 class. Although they haven’t had any engagement from the weekend in 2021, it’s good news to add Atkins to the mix at the kicker position.

Atkins will face Junior Noah Ruggles and second Jonathan Kim. Both kicked off last season after Ruggles went missing after two field goals in extra time against Virginia Tech in October. The change didn’t last long when Kim missed an attempt against Duke and the Tar Heels returned to Ruggles.

This will be an interesting battle that you can watch throughout the camp and summer.

Next: Tar Heels offer two recruits on Friday afternoon

For more information on the UNC Football program, see Keeping It Heel.