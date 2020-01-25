Tar Heels land four-star linebackers in the state

The UNC Football program is hiring another recruit as this four-star center-back committed to the tar heels on Junior Day

While the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program ended his losing streak at Dean Dome on Saturday afternoon, the football program featured a big junior day on campus.

Dozens of major 2021 class recruits were on campus, and Mack Brown and his staff hope to impress the recruits. It looks like they have impressed at least one of them enough to make a commitment a few minutes after the end of the basketball game.

The class of the 2021 4-star linebacker Power Echols orally confessed to the Tar Heels on Don Callahan’s day in Inside Carolina.

The commit posted this picture on Saturday afternoon on Twitter:

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Echols is a four-star recruit at No. 210 on the national team, No. 7 on the Inside Linebacker, and No. 11 on the overall ranking of 247 sports in the state of North Carolina. Echols is currently playing his high school ball in Charlotte with Zebulon B. Vance and he will be the third player committed to the Tar Heels in class 2021, along with Safety Dontavius ​​Nash and athlete Caleb Hood.

All three are from the state of North Carolina, which Brown and his staff highlighted during his second stay in Chapel Hill. With the three commitments, the North Carolina class currently ranks 21st overall at the start of the cycle. This comes after they have landed a top 20 class for the 2020 cycle.

