Tar Heels land 4-star wide receivers in class 2021

The UNC Football program lands on Monday afternoon in class 2021, a major four-star recruit, when Gavin Blackwell pledged his verbal commitment

You can add another four-star recruit to recruitment class 2021 in North Carolina.

Four-star recipient Gavin Blackwell officially announced his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels on Monday afternoon, completing his recruitment and landing in Chapel Hill. Blackwell is the newest player to subscribe to Mack Brown and his Tar Heels program.

The recruit selected the tar heels from offerings from Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Duke, Missouri and Florida State among others. Blackwell posted the following on Twitter to announce his decision:

Landing Blackwell is huge for this UNC program. He was 84th overall, 14th in Wide Receiver and 4th in the state of North Carolina according to the 247 Sports Composite Leaderboard.

Blackwell is the fifth player to join the UNC in 2021, with all five players from the state of North Carolina. Four of these five recruits are also four-star players, and the UNC class is currently in the top 15.

The 5-foot-11 Blackwell is a very talented recruit and will join a UNC offense that will need to be replenished at the broad recipient position when it lands on campus. Dazz Newsome will enter its senior year in 2020 and Dyami Brown will be in the senior year in 2021.

Landing Blackwell gives UNC a very dynamic player for their offensive, which has improved in Brown’s first season under quarterback Sam Howell. The quarterback will be a junior for the 2021 season and appears to be on track to be one of the top college football players this season.

