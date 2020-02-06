Tar Heels in honor of Joel Berry at half-time in the Duke game

GLENDALE, AZ – APRIL 3: Joel Berry II # 2 of North Carolina Tar Heels talks to media in the locker room after seeing the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men’s National Championship game Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium on the 3rd April 2017 defeated in Glendale, Arizona. The Tar Heels defeated the Bulldogs 71-65. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

UNC Basketball: Brandon Robinson has to take two to four weeks off after Zack Pearson’s injury

Halfway through Tar Heels’ game against Duke on Saturday, former UNC basketball star and national champion Joel Berry II will be honored.

The University of North Carolina will honor former outstanding basketball player Joel Berry II, who is a key member of the Tar Heels 2017 national team. UNC head coach Roy Williams announced this on Thursday afternoon.

“We will honor his jersey for being MVP of the national championship team and MVP of the last four,” said Williams. “Hopefully this part will be a nice party for him and his family at half-time.”

Berry was an integral part of the successive national title games for the Tar Heels in 2016 and 2017. On the way to the sixth NCAA tournament title in the program, he scored 22 points and scored six assists against Gonzaga. He was the first player since Bill Walton of UCLA 1972/73 scored 20 or more points in successive national championship games. And like Walton, Berry was named the most outstanding player for his performance. He is also one of only two tar heels to win MVP honors in both the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cqxFvjDmxM (/ embed)

Berry, who received the Patterson Medal (the most prestigious sports award at UNC in 2018), is one of only four players in program history to have completed his career with at least 1,800 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists. His point-per-game average increased every year when he was on campus. As a senior, he averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He was named the first Team All-ACC and the third Team All-American in 2018.

Berry currently plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League. He averages 5.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 36.8 percent from the ground and 30.2 percent from the three-point range.

