Janelle Bailey scored 28 points and lost 15 rebounds when North Carolina defeated Miami 78-58 at Carmichael Arena on Thursday night.

Bailey hit 9-of-19 hits from the ground and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. She made 15 rebounds in 37 minutes. UNC Senior Guard Taylor Koenen ended the game with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Shayla Bennett added 10 points.

The Tar Heels shot 43.1 percent for the game and 35.7 percent from the three-point range. They joined 23 of their 28 free-throw line shots and assisted 18 of their 26 baskets. North Carolina won the relaxing battle between 37 and 34 and committed the Hurricanes ’19 with just 10 sales.

Miami was led by Mykea Gray, who scored 21 points on a 6v14 shoot and 7v8 from the free throw line. Destiny Harden was the only other hurricane to score 12 double-digit points. Six other Miami players entered the scoring column, but none with more than eight points.

The hurricanes shot just under 34 percent for the game and 23 percent from a distance. They fell to 10-7 and 2-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference game with the defeat. North Carolina, on the other hand, improved to 13: 4 and 4: 2 in the league game. The Tar Heels will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they face the Louisville Cardinals at Carmichael Arena.

