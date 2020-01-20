Tar Heels have a big recruitment weekend

The UNC football program featured some great recruits at Chapel Hill over the weekend and won a quarterback from the class

Mack Brown and his North Carolina coaching staff have put together an impressive 2020 recruitment class in Chapel Hill that is currently ranked 19th in the overall ranking. It was Brown’s first real recruitment class in his second North Carolina stint, and it’s the perfect time.

The tar heels are now focused on class 2021, for which two recruits sign. Brown and his staff hosted a large recruitment weekend that hosted players on campus on both Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend, UNC had just signed Dontavius ​​Nash security until 2021, but left with another player as quarterback Caleb Hood, who was signed on Sunday night.

As of now, Hood is the only player signed up for the weekend visit, but we have to imagine that things went well in Chapel Hill. This was a great opportunity for Brown and her staff to make a big impression on the recruits.

After the weekend, let’s take a look at the confirmed visitors who were on campus last weekend:

In the 2021 class, the Tar Heels have a total of 95 offers with two dedicated players and a graduate transfer from Grayson Atkins. It is very early in the recruitment cycle for the Tar Heels, but it was a big step to get these recruits to campus.

