The UNC Football program added fascinating youngsters to the 2020 class on Tuesday night to boost the kicking competition

The North Carolina Tar Heels added another recruit to their 2020 soccer recruitment class on Tuesday.

Class of 2020 kicker and wide receiver Noah Burnette announced on Tuesday evening that he was out of recruitment and would go with North Carolina. The announcement was made on Twitter when he posted this message:

Burnette will join the 2019 class as a walk-on and take part in the North Carolina kicking competition, in which Noah Ruggles, Jonathan Kim and Grayson Atkins, who are new to the graduates of the transfer this year, will take part. Atkins announced its decision to switch earlier this week.

The Leesville product played both kicker and wide receiver in high school, but will primarily switch to UNC as a kicker. He received a five-star rating from Chris Sailer Kicking and was praised by the website as a kicker for this class.

He has received the MVP for All-Conference Special Teams three times in his career and is excellent both in the field goals and at the kick-off. Here you can see some highlights from Burnette.

Burnette scored two field goals over 50 meters, scored a touchdown pass, and even played defensively for Leesville Road. The recruit was a Swiss Army Knife for Leesville during his four-year career and was able to distinguish himself with it.

The Tar Heels 2020 class has a total of 26 members before Burnette is added with all but one member in the early signing period. They will have a total of 28, including Burnette and Atkins.

