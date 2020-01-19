Tar Heels flounder against fifth cardinals

GLENDALE, AZ – APRIL 3: North Carolina Tar Heels fans cheer during the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA men’s final four at the University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

UNC basketball falls behind early and cannot recover as Tar Heels loses fifth in the Carmichael Arena against Louisville

Dana Evans led all goalscorers with 22 points, and fifth-placed Louisville prevailed 74:67 against North Carolina at Carmichael Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Evans hit 7-out-of-17 hits from the ground and 3-out of 7 from the three-point range. She hit all five free-throw cases and played six assists at game height. Jazmine Jones added 19 points for the Cardinals and six other Louisville players scored 33 points in the 14v28 shootout.

The Cardinals shot 48.3 percent for the game, but only hit 3 out of 15 shots from afar. However, they combined 15 out of 18 free throws and won the restful fight at nine. They improved to 18-1 over the course of the season and 7-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Taylor Koenen and Madinah Muhammad led North Carolina with 17 points each. Together they scored 13 out of 30 hits from the ground and 4 out of 16 from a distance. Janelle Bailey added 16 points and eight rebounds in 38 minutes.

The Tar Heels ran a late run to close the Cardinals’ lead by single digits, but in the end it wasn’t enough. They shot better than 46 percent, 30 percent from the three-point range and 13-of-16 from the charity for the game. The defeat drops to 13: 5 in North Carolina and 4: 3 in the conference game.

They’ll be back in action Thursday night when they face Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before a Sunday matchup with NC State in Raleigh.

