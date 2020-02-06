Tar Heels fall to Duke at the Cameron Indoor Stadium

UNC basketball loses heavily at Cameron Indoor Stadium when Tar Heels falls 71: 61 against Blue Devils.

Haley Gorecki scored 25 points and Duke defeated North Carolina 71-61 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday evening.

Gorecki scored 7-of-12 strokes for the game, 4-of-6 from a three-point range and 7-of-8 from the free throw line. It also had team highs in rebounds (12) and assists (8), but had a game high of six sales that evening. Three other Blue Devils – Boykin, Odom and Williams – achieved double-digit results.

The Blue Devils hit 47.5 percent of their shots and 36.8 percent of their three. They only shot 11 free throws (8:11) compared to North Carolina’s 26. Despite 18 sales and 18 fouls, they played enough games in the last few minutes to win the game. Duke improved to 12-10 in the season and 6-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference game.

North Carolina was led by Senior Guard Shayla Bennett, who scored a team high of 19 points in a difficult 5v18 shootout. She made 2 out of 5 three point attempts and 7 out of 8 free throw lines and added five steals, three assists and two rebounds.

Malu Tshitenge added a dozen points from the floor in a 5-for-8 night. Janelle Bailey had another difficult offensive night in which she only scored two of her eleven attempts to shoot in the game. She pulled 13 rebounds at play and hit 5-of-7 from the charity stripe.

The Tar Heels have put together a foul shooting performance, shooting a total of only 19 out of 70 shots and 6 out of 24 from a distance. They also missed nine of their 26 free-throw attempts. Even though they had won the rebound fight with three and had five fewer fouls and fewer sales, they simply couldn’t overcome a terrible shooting night. They made a number of mistakes again in the fourth quarter – especially when they narrowed Duke’s lead to just five points – which ultimately made their comeback attempt useless.

The loss reduces the tar heels to a total of 16-7 and in the conference game to 7-5. They’ll be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carmichael Arena.

