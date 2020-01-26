Tar heels fall into the eighth NC status

UNC basketball ranks eighth in the NC state at the Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh

Elissa Cunane had a double double with 22 points and 17 rebounds on Sunday night and the eighth NC State defeated North Carolina with a final score of 76-68 at the Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

Cunane only shot 4-for-12, but hit 14-of-16 free throws in the game. Aislinn Konig added 16 points for the wolf pack and Kai Crutchfield scored 13th. NC State scored less than 40 percent for the game, but scored 10 out of 21 three-point attempts and 18 out of 24 from the free throw line. They won the rebound fight at 18 and committed only 12 fouls within 40 minutes.

The Wolfpacks avenged their loss against the Tar Heels at Carmichael Arena on January 9th. They were 14 points ahead of North Carolina on Sunday before the Tar Heels slipped to just two points in the middle of the third quarter. However, they held on in the end and improved their record to 19: 1 in total and 8: 1 in Atlantic Coast Conference.

North Carolina was led by Shayla Bennett, who scored 19 of her 24 points in the second half. She made 6 of 13 hits from the ground and 12 from 14 hits from the foul line. She also added eight assists and two steals, and just made two sales, even though she played every 40 minutes of the game. Taylor Koenen added 21 points for North Carolina and was one of only two tar heels to beat the game in the double digits.

The tar heels shot 40 percent for the game and from across the bow. They hit 12-of-14 off the free throw line and only set 11 sales for the game. However, they keep putting NC State on the free-throw line, and their inability to recover also hurts their efforts. The defeat in North Carolina drops to 14-6 in the season and 5-4 in the conference game.

North Carolina will face the Virginia Cavaliers at Chapel Hill again on Thursday night.

