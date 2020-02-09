Tar Heels fails after disappointing home defeat for Hokies

It was a tough weekend for the UNC basketball program as both the men’s and women’s teams suffered disappointing home defeats.

Dara Mabrey scored 18 team high points and Virginia Tech defeated North Carolina on Sunday afternoon with a final score of 72-63 at the Carmichael Arena.

Mabrey only scored 2 out of 9 field goals and 2 out of 7 from the three-point range, but knocked out all 12 free-throw attempts in the game. Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points on a 7-for-10 shooting performance and Aisha Shepard scored 15.

The Hokies shot less than 35 percent for the game and only joined six of their 21 three-point attempts. They also missed eight free throws, but still managed to beat the Tar Heels by nine points.

North Carolina was led by Taylor Koenen, who scored 19 points from the ground in 6-of-14 shooting and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. She also got 10 rebounds in 39 minutes. Shayla Bennett scored 14 points on a difficult 5v20 shootout, but distributed six assists at play. Janelle Bailey added 13 points and six rebounds, while Malu Tshitenge and Leah Church scored eight points each.

The misery of the Tar Heels continued when they shot only 32.3 percent for the game and 9.1 percent from a distance. Similar to the men’s team on the previous day, the Tar Heels missed 10 of their 32 free throw attempts as well as 14 sales and 25 fouls.

They had the chance to win the game, but a 3v15 performance in the fourth quarter was doomed for the Tar Heels. The Hokies made just enough games to emerge victorious and improve their score to 17: 6 overall and 7: 5 in Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels, on the other hand, fell to 16: 8 in the season and 7: 6 in the conference game. It was an expensive defeat for the Tar Heels, who lost both games and are fighting for a place in the NCAA tournament field with 68 players.

They’ll be back in action on Thursday February 13th when they take on the Syracuse Orange in Chapel Hill.

