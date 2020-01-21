Tar Heels extend the scholarship offer to these top 35 prospects

Roy Williams, UNC basketball program, extends the scholarship offer just one day after his appearance at the Hoophall Classic on Trevor Keels

Just one day after attending the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, North Carolina’s head coach Roy Williams submitted a scholarship offer to Trevor Keels.

Keels is a 6-foot, 5, 210-pound shooting guard in the 2021 class that has been growing in popularity with coaches and scouts for some time, despite being a junior at Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, Virginia.

He is an athletic player who can score in all three levels. He has great strength for a shooter and a length that should help him mismatch at both ends of the field. He is a solid rebounder for his position and a capable defender.

He already had offers from a few dozen schools, including Duke, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Seton Hall, Villanova, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. After Tar Heels’ Hall of Fame head coach watched Keels play on Monday afternoon, it seemed only a matter of time before he too would receive an offer from North Carolina. It turned out that it took just over 24 hours for Williams to call, and now the recruitment battle is intensifying for one of the most exciting prospects for the class.

Don’t expect Keels’ announcement soon. He has almost a year and a half before he enrolls in college, and will likely have another 15 or 20 scholarship offers before he is hired.

Keels ranks 35th in the 247Sports Composite for the 2021 class. He is the fifth-placed rifle guard in the class and No. 2 in the state of Virginia.

Follow Keeping It Heel for the latest information on Trevor Keels and all of UNC basketball.