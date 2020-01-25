Tar Heels extend offer for Day'Ron Sharpe teammates

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 24: Head coach Roy Williams of North Carolina Tar Heels sits in the bench during her game against Washington Huskies in the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 24, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Roy Williams and the UNC basketball program have extended their first scholarship offer in the 2022 class.

At the moment there may not be a busy head coach on the recruitment path as Roy Williams from North Carolina. From Minnesota to Massachusetts to Florida, the front man of the Tar Heels Hall of Fame has been traveling across the country in recent weeks.

His final goal, Caleb Houstan, is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound striker in the 2022 class, and he happens to be UNC Commit Day 2020 teammate Ron Sharpe. Houstan is a sophomore at the Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, and is the first player in his class to receive an offer from the Tar Heels.

It was Sharpe who spread the news about his Snapchat story on Friday afternoon.

Houstan, who is originally from Mississauga, Canada, is number 4 in the 2022 class according to ESPN 25. According to 247Sports Composite, Houstan is 14th nationwide, 4th place among players in his position, and third place in the state of Florida ,

Houstan is a talented, aspiring man with many skills. He currently doesn’t seem to have any other scholarship offers, but that will change significantly over time. It is probably a good move by the Tar Heels to get on the ground floor of his recruitment given the attention he will be giving over the next few years. It’s an aggressive move by Williams that similarly recruited 2021 class players like Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Paulo Banchero.

Stay with Keeping It Heel for the latest information on Tar Heels’ pursuit of Caleb Houstan and all of UNC basketball.