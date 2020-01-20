Tar Heels Commit has won big comeback night

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 22: Rameses, the North Carolina Tar Heels mascot, battles Iona Gaels in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22. 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

UNC Basketball: 5-star candidate Ziaire Williams names five Blake Cockrum finalists

The UNC basketball commit Caleb Love showed a weekend show that helped his team make a big comeback win over East Saint Louis

Caleb Love is one of three five-star recruits in North Carolina’s 2020 class that is ranked third in the overall recruitment ranking. Love was the third player to join Day’Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, and shortly thereafter Donovan “Puff” Johnson and R.J. Davis.

Point Guard is currently ranked 21st overall as it continues its graduation season at Christian Brothers College.

At the weekend, Love had one of the best games of his high school season, losing 42 points on East Saint Louis and helping Christian Brothers make a big comeback and a 68-62 win.

Check out some of Love’s highlights here:

It was just Love’s latest example to prove his incredible goalscoring chances. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Love could be one of the most underrated goalscorers in this 2020 class, as it can score from almost anywhere on the floor.

With love, Christian Brothers College is 11-6 overall and 3-1 playing in the district as they seek to capture a state title this season. They also had some good opponents outside the conference, including Morgan Park and Whitney Young, both from Chicago.

If Love went on like this, we might see him shoot up the recruitment leaderboard in time for his important arrival in Chapel Hill.

Next: Roy Williams looks at 5-star PF

For more information about Love and other UNC basketball recruits, visit Keeping It Heel.