Tar Heels Commit earns McDonald's All-American Honors

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 22: Rameses, the North Carolina Tar Heels mascot, battles Iona Gaels in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22. 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

UNC Basketball: Four Tar Heels named Zack Pearson’s McDonalds All-Americans

The UNC basketball program is represented by Deja Kelly at the McDonald’s All-American Game 2020 for women

In her first recruitment cycle as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Courtney Banghart managed to win a McDonald’s All-American.

Deja Kelly, a 5-foot-8 guard from the 2020 class, was originally hired at the University of Texas. She made headlines when she became a seventh grader for the Longhorns, but gave up and reopened in 2018. In mid-November, she got involved in North Carolina, where her first year head coach Courtney Banghart earned her second 5-star -Recruit since her arrival in Chapel Hill.

Kelly announced her involvement in North Carolina just three days after achieving a career high of 46 points in an 85-43 win over McKinney High School. She shot 18-for-25 from the ground in this game, including 7-for-11 from the three-point range.

She averaged 16 points per game last season when Duncanville won the District 8-6A title and ended with a record 31-6. She was then appointed to the SportsDay Preseason All-Area team for the 2019-20 season. ESPN ranks Kelly as the No. 17 player in the 2020 class. She is fifth among the players in her position and third in the state of Texas.

Kelly participates in a five-star recruitment class, which includes 5-star striker Anya Poole, 4-star security guard Kennedy Todd-Williams and 3-star striker Alyssa Ustby and Alexandra Zelaya. With a handful of seniors on the current UNC squad, Tar Heels’ junior class is expected to have plenty of time to play next season.

Next: The 9 lowest points of the Roy Williams era

Follow Keeping It Heel for the latest information on Tar Heels 2020 recruitment class and all of UNC basketball.