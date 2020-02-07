Tar Heels, Blue Devils wear special uniforms

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Cole Anthony # 2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches before their game against the Yale Bulldogs at Dean Smith Center on December 30, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

The UNC basketball program unveiled special jerseys to celebrate the 100 years of their rivalry with the Duke Blue Devils

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils have been clashing for 100 years, and when they meet at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday night to renew their rivalry, they will do so in a special way.

Both the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils will wear special commemorative jerseys to honor the rivalry with the idea that revolves around giant logos on the top of the uniforms. The two schools unveiled their new look on Thursday afternoon, using their own shade of blue as the base and a huge logo front and center.

They look like exercise jerseys:

As you can see, these jerseys will also be available to the public from Friday. After the reaction from social media, however, I can imagine that these jerseys will not be a fan favorite.

Both schools will also have matching shorts to the top in their shade of blue and the shorts look much better. You can watch the shorts in this video that UNC released. This is really great and shows the classic alternatives that UNC has worn with Garrison Brooks over the years:

The shorts are also a tribute to the rivalry with “MCXX-MMXX” (1920 to 2020) and feature the NC fallback logo, the Tar Heel emblem and the Jordan Brand logo.

UNC wore similar jerseys with a large logo in the late 1990s and early 2000s and even brought them back for another run a few years ago. I can imagine that these will not return so quickly.

