The UNC basketball team loses its sixth consecutive conference game and the tenth of the last 13 games in the overall ranking.

Landers Nolley II had a team high of 22 points, and Virginia Tech defeated North Carolina on Wednesday night to double 81 to 79.

Nolley had a difficult 5v17 performance, but turned 10 of his 11 free throws at night. Freshman Guard Jalen Cone added 18 points to six three-pointers made and Reserve Guard Nahiem Alleyne scored 11 points from the Hokies Bank.

Virginia Tech only shot 36.9 percent for the game, but knocked down 14 out of 37 three-point attempts and 17 out of 21 free throws. The Hokies only made nine sales and lost the fight by only four boards.

North Carolina was again led by junior striker Garrison Brooks, who scored 28 points in an 11v18 performance. He made his sixth double double in a row, losing 13 rebounds and distributing six team-level assists. Justin Pierce scored 15 points and Leaky Black added 12. The two together scored 6 of 11 shots from a distance and pulled eight rebounds each.

The Tar Heels shot almost 44 percent for the game and scored 7 out of 22 three points. They made 13 sales, some more expensive than others, and ended up losing their longest game this season. North Carolina led most of the game, including the first and second halves, before taking the lead in the final minutes of the regular rules.

The defeat in North Carolina drops to 8:10 in the season and 1: 6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference game. You’re all alone in last place in one of the worst seasons in North Carolina basketball history.

The Tar Heels will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they battle the Miami Hurricanes at the Dean Smith Center.

Next topic: Where future tar heels will land in the latest ESPN 100

Follow the Keeping It Heel to learn more about today’s game against the Hokies and all of UNC basketball.