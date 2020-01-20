Tar heels are signed by the star quarterback

The UNC football program was signed on Sunday evening by a 3-star quarterback

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels got their last engagement this weekend, a promise from the 3-star athlete and outstanding quarterback Caleb Hood. Hood made his announcement on Sunday evening via Twitter.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to advance my education and athletic career at college level,” wrote Hood. “I want to thank everyone who has hired me so far and my family and friends who have supported me. I will continue my education and athletic career at the University of North Carolina. “

Hood, whose father Errol had been a corner player for the Tar Heels for three years since the late 1990s, joins Dontavius ​​Nash’s 4-star safety class as a member of the Tar Heels 2021 recruitment class.

North Carolina was among the 10 schools that offered Hood a scholarship. When deciding on tar heels, he rejected Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others. UNC is recruiting Hood as a defensive player.

As a junior at Richmond Senior High School, Hood completed 123 of 217 passes (56.6 percent) for 2,175 yards and 21 touchdown passes last season. He also ran the ball 111 times for 976 yards – an outstanding 8.79 yards per carry – and 16 touchdowns. He is a three-time all-conference player at the Sandhills Athletic Conference and was named offensive player of the year in 2019.

A 5-foot-11, 212-pound prospect from Rockingham, North Carolina, 247Sports ranks Hood as the 482nd overall player in the 2021 class, the No. 45 athlete in the class and No. 32 in the state of North Carolina.

