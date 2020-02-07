Tar Heels are back on the state defensive with four stars

The UNC football program lands another recruit in recruitment class 2021 and gives them four commitments at the start of the cycle

Mack Brown and his coaching staff in North Carolina expanded their recruiting class by 2021 a few days after the National Signing Day 2020.

Four-star defender Gabe Stephens confirmed his commitment to the Tar Heels on Friday, making him the youngest player in the Tar Heels 2021 class. The domestic recruit announced his decision on Friday afternoon and decided to stay home and play for the Tar Heels:

Stephens is the fourth player to join North Carolina in 2021 and join linebacker Power Echols, Safety Dontavius ​​Nash and athlete Caleb Hood. There are also three four-star recruits in the UNC class, and she has moved up to 13th place in the recruitment ranking of 247 sports.

The recruit posted this message in his tweet to North Carolina:

“This was a difficult decision, but I would like to thank Coach Thigpen and Coach Gillespie for making this process stress-free. I would also like to thank Coach Mack Brown for being the GOAT and for staying with me. After all that, I commit to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill! “

Stephens is number 240 in class 2021 and number 13 in the state of North Carolina. He prevailed against the finalists Louisville, Florida, Ohio, Nebraska, Virginia, Penn and Georgia.

