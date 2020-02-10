Tar Heels’ 2021 recruitment class was among the best in the nation

The UNC football program secured two further 4-star perspectives and is now one of the best recruitment classes in the country.

After great recruitment for the Tar Heels last season, head coach Mack Brown from North Carolina made a great start to the 2021 class.

He signed nine 4-star candidates last year – and a 5-star candidate depending on the trusted recruitment agency – and helped the Tar Heels to number 19 in the nation’s recruitment class. This is their highest rank since 2011 and most recruits in more than a decade.

More recently, the Tar Heels have taken commitments from two 4-star prospects, Gabe Stephens and Gavin Blackwell, and added them to a class that already had two top 250 commits. With four 4-star commitments from 2021, Tar Heels’ recruitment class now ranks 10th in the nation. This places North Carolina ahead of USC (12), Florida (15), Alabama (16), Auburn (17), Texas A & M (18), LSU (19), Oklahoma (20), Georgia (24) and Michigan ( 28)), among others.

Blackwell’s Tar Heels engagement on Monday gave them their first top 100 outlook in 2021 class and third in the past two seasons. He is number 84 in the nation and 14th among players in his position. He is the fourth in the US state of North Carolina and especially underlines Brown’s focus on securing state football talent. Stephens, who had only been at the UNC three days earlier, ranked 240th in the nation and 13th in the state of North Carolina. Her 4-star running companions Power Echols and Dontavius ​​Nash from 2021 took 11th and 14th place in the state.

The Tar Heels offer a range of grants for high-level prospective students in the class. There is no telling where their next engagement will come from, but with the start that Brown and his company are already heading to, it seems to be another special class on the way to Chapel Hill next year.

