Taoiseach is aware of the housing shortage that young people face after buying at home when they are 24 years old

The Taoiseach said he understood the difficulties young people face when they bought their own house at 24.

Leo Varadkar said he wants home ownership to be something everyone can achieve.

He spoke about the last word and addressed the main issues of the upcoming parliamentary elections, including housing, health, climate change and Brexit.

The Taoiseach was shown how difficult it is for young people to afford a home.

He said, “I still remember the day I got the deeds in place, turned the key in the door, I still live in my apartment, sitting on my own couch, watching my own TV.”

When asked how old he was when he bought his apartment, he said, “I had just started as a junior doctor, so I must have been 24 or 25.”

He said he was “very aware” of how difficult it was for young people to buy a house.

“It was not uncommon for us that someone bought their first place in their mid-twenties. Now people are usually in their thirties, and we have to change that.”

Mr. Varadkar also defended Fine Gael’s promise to provide free medical care to all children under the age of 18 for the next five years.

He also said the party’s climate goals are ambitious and warned that the dangers of Brexit are not over yet.

Main picture: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured on Saturday. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie