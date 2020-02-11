Tankhead666 arrested in Miami for murdering his “manager”

Tankhead, real name Lynwood Walker III, was arrested for murdering a man who is believed to be his manager. Photo credit: Tankhead666 / Instagram

Tankhead666, a member of XXXTentacion’s Hip Hop Collective Members Only, was arrested for the fatal shots outside a Miami nightclub – by a man who is believed to be his manager.

Tankhead666, whose real name is Lynwood Walker III, was arrested and charged with allegedly playing a role in the murder of Jose Trimaine Jose, who was named Fat Papi Escobars. Walker is also charged with the serious attack of another victim who survived.

Jose was a rapper, manager and, according to NBC Miami, a former football player from the University of Central Florida. The NBC Miami report says Jose was a Miami Central High School recruit and played at UCF Cornerback for two seasons. His football career ended after the 28-year-old was reported to have had legal difficulties.

Walker is said to have fled Miami from the craft beer bar KUSH after filming. The rapper was arrested near the Florida state border and returned to Dade County to file a shooting indictment.

A motive for the shootout was not reported; However, it appears that Walker and Jose were business partners. Tankhead666 and the murder victim’s Instagram accounts confirm that the two employees had a business relationship.

Jose, who has the stage name Fat Papi Escobars, seems to be the manager of TankHead. Hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks announced that the shooting victim and the suspect have tagged each other in their official Instagram bios.

According to Local 10, Walker, 27, had a pending case after he was arrested in November 2019 for “gagging, gagging, wrongful detention, and assault”.

Jose was reportedly the father of three sons, and his aunt told Local 10 that the former soccer player was a “sweet person”.

XXXTentacion was murdered in June 2018 at the age of 20. The late rapper founded the hip-hop collective Members Only, to which TankHead666 belonged, and performed on some of their collaborative mixtapes.

In a VladTV interview, TankHead talks about his relationship with the late rapper and explains the name, success, and life of XXXTentacion before his deadly shootout.

Tankhead went live on Instagram the day Jose was shot when he appeared to be celebrating in Miami. In an Instagram post with several photos, Tankhead wrote in the headline: “Baby welcome to the party, oooouuu, oooouuu, ooouuu, King Demon Miami nights.”

Last year, Tankhead666 performed in Rolling Loud Miami with other members’ Only employees. No further information has been released in connection with the fatal shots to Jose Trimane Jose