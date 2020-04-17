Tanker truck crashes, leaks gas onto busy rotary in Revere

Tanker truck crashes, leaks gasoline onto busy rotary in Revere

Up-to-date: 3:19 PM EDT Apr 17, 2020

Law enforcement reported a fuel tanker tractor trailer rolled above all over 2:30 pm Friday and spilled gas at Brown Circle in Revere.The crash, positioned at the intersection of Route 60 and Lynn Marsh Street, prompted law enforcement to close roads and evacuate space firms. Sky 5 showed gasoline leaking throughout the roadway, and foam getting put on to the tanker truck. Massachusetts Point out Police, Revere firefighters, police and hazmat teams were doing the job at the scene. Roads heading into the rotary had been closed and a 1,000 foot diameter from the crash scene evacuated. There was no quick phrase on accidents.

Police reported a fuel tanker tractor trailer rolled in excess of around 2:30 pm Friday and spilled gas at Brown Circle in Revere.

The crash, located at the intersection of Route 60 and Lynn Marsh Road, prompted police to near roadways and evacuate spot corporations.

Sky 5 confirmed fuel leaking throughout the roadway, and foam being placed on to the tanker truck.

Massachusetts Point out Law enforcement, Revere firefighters, law enforcement and hazmat groups were being operating at the scene.

Streets heading into the rotary were closed and a 1,000 foot diameter from the crash scene evacuated.

There was no speedy phrase on injuries.