Tanker fights Australia's bushfire crashes and kills Crew Of 3: NPR

An air tanker operated by Coulson Aviation, Canada, drops a fire retardant onto Morton Fire earlier this month, which burns near homes in Penrose, south of Sydney, Australia, in scrubland.

Dan Himbrechts / AAP Image via Reuters



Dan Himbrechts / AAP Image via Reuters

Dan Himbrechts / AAP Image via Reuters

Three firefighters fighting Australian bush fires were killed on Thursday when their C-130 tanker plane crashed south of the capital, Canberra.

“Tragically, there doesn’t seem to be any survivors as a result of the crash in the Snowy Monaro region,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales rural fire commissioner, at a press conference.

He said the tanker “hit the ground hard and initial reports say there was a large fireball associated with the plane’s impact with the ground.”

“There is currently no evidence of what caused the accident,” he added.

Fitzsimmons said all three of the aircraft were based in the United States, but declined to name them until the families were notified.

The crash that occurred near Cooma, northeast of the Snowy Mountains, is due to Australia continuing to fight massive bush fires fueled by record-breaking temperatures. A fire southeast of Canberra, one of several firefighters, has devoured almost 1,000 square kilometers and is considered out of control.

Flames from the Morton fire on Thursday consume a house near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia.

Noah Berger / AP



Noah Berger / AP

Noah Berger / AP

“The fire season is far from over and we have seen tragic consequences today in which three people lost their lives,” said Prime Minister of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian.

“Our thoughts and prayers and heartfelt condolences go to their families,” she said.

According to Berejiklian, more than 1,700 volunteers were on site to fight the fires.

“We cannot thank enough people who risk their lives despite these circumstances,” she said.

The C-130 Hercules, a converted military transporter, was operated by the Canadian Coulson Aviation. The plane was on a fire bomb mission.

“It’s just a ball of flame … over,” said a nearby plane after witnessing the crash.

Coulson, who temporarily suspended his tanker flights for reasons of respect and reassessment of safety precautions, said he would send a team to the crash site to help with the emergency operations.

“The accident is reported to have been extensive and we are deeply saddened that there have been three deaths,” the company said in a short email to Reuters.

Since September, 32 people have died in the bush fires, including more than a dozen firefighters.

The bushfires that scorched an area larger than the state of Pennsylvania also killed an estimated 1 billion animals and destroyed 2,500 homes.