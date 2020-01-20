Tania tells Syngin that she doesn’t get that soul-feeling. Credit: TLC

In the last episode of 90 Day Fiance, Tania has finally returned from Costa Rica and things are not going so well for Syngin.

When the two returned from the airport, there were violent clashes and although the situation seemed to be a little more relaxed, they were still not that great.

It certainly didn’t help that Tania and Syngin only need a month before they have to get married or his K-1 visa expires and he has to return to South Africa.

Tania even said that she should have left him a list of things so that he could prepare for the wedding while she was in Costa Rica and learned how to be a witch doctor.

When Tania takes the help of an astrologer who asks if the two feel like soul mates, Syngin may have learned something about his future bride that really hurts his feelings.

Syngin admits that he has a very strong connection with Tania that could be considered a soul mate. But when it comes to Tania, she just doesn’t feel it.

“I don’t feel like I’m a soul mate,” says Tania Syngin as the video chat woman watches them interact.

Syngin looks hurt, but then the scene changes and the couple is outside in a couple interview with the 90-day fiancé camera, asking what exactly she feels.

Tania says that she feels Syngin should be the father of her children, but she doesn’t really know what else is meant. She also admitted that her first love was her soul mate.

“I feel like I have met my soul mate,” Tania says to Syngin. “I feel like my first love was my soul mate.”

However, Tania says it’s not like she wants to be with this guy. She wants Syngin, even though she just doesn’t have that feeling of kinship.

But when Tania tries to explain what a soul mate is, Syngin explains that he needs a break and leaves. When Tania tries to get him to open it is pretty clear that Syngin is really upset and may be rethinking the whole relationship with Tania.

Parts of this latest drama between Syngin and Tania can be seen in the clip below.

Many 90-day fiancés already know how things will go for Tania and Syngin. Here are the spoilers for those who may not know it yet.

90 Day Fiance is broadcast on TLC on Sundays at 8/7.