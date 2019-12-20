Tanev scores in OT as Canucks Top Knights

Loading...

VANCOUVER – Chris Tanev scored in extra time to boost the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Elias Pettersson scored two goals for the Canucks (17-15-4) and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson had the other goals.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Nick Holden and Mark Stone answered for the Golden Knights (19-14-5).

Jacob Markstrom saved 38 saves for Vancouver, while Marc-Andre Fleury prevented 29 saves for Vegas.

The win has been Vancouver's second in 10 games against the Golden Knights since Vegas joined the league in 2017/18. The Canucks are 2: 7: 1 against Vegas in this period.

The Golden Knights had their first power game at 2:30 when Jordie Benn was sent to the penalty bench to trip. But Markstrom was solid on the net to keep the game goalless and send it into extra time.

Tanev defeated Fleury for his winning goal 1:30 in an extra frame.

The Canucks opened the scoring when Roussel scored a rebound against Fleury at 2:49 in the first half.

Pearson ended a give and go between Jake Virtanen and Josh Leivo to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead less than five minutes later when a penalty against Nicolas Hague expired. The goal was Pearson's ninth year.

Marchessault got the Golden Knights 6:02 in the first left of the board as he wristed a rebound past Markstrom.

The Canucks were able to regain their lead with two goals, 32 seconds ahead, in Pettersson's first frame.

The Golden Knights left the Canucks 13:11 in the first third.

Vegas scored twice a second. Smith reduced the lead to 3: 2 at 11:01 am and defeated Markstrom after Bo Horvat blocked a shot by William Karlsson.

Leivo was injured less than a minute later when Vegas defender Holden pushed him into the boards. No penalty was mentioned at stake, and Holden tied the game to 8:50 left in the second.

The Canucks regained control at 9:19 a.m. of the third section when Pettersson covered a wrist from the left circle to the floor of Fleury for his second part of the night. Stone linked the game with 4:20.

NOTES: The Golden Knights were accompanied to Vancouver by their fathers, who watched the game from a luxury box high up in the Rogers Arena. The father's journey ends in San Jose on Sunday. … Max Pacioretty was named the first NHL star for the week of December 15th. He and Mark Stone extended their points to six games against Vancouver. Thursday's game was the 1500th for Jon Sanderson, director of medical services and chief therapist at Canucks. He is currently in his 21st season with the team.

