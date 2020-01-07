Tanev OT Rebound, Penguins Beat Habs 3-2

Loading...

For the second time in two games since the Penguins winger Jake Guentzel lost for the season, the Penguins collected only a few goals in the regulations and earned a point for their efforts. This time, the Penguins earned the winner’s point when Brandon Tanev (8) finished Teddy Blueger’s undisputed opportunity for the Penguins 3-2 OT win at the Bell Center on Saturday night.

Montreal waited on the ice for a video review as Blueger slid the path of Montreal goalkeeper Carey Price as he skated through the fold after Price made the first rescue.

“They play, and Teddy (Blueger) made a helluva game with the puck to the net,” Tanev said. “I was lucky to find the rebound.”

The Penguins were 2-1 behind in the third period. However, Penguin’s winger Bryan Rust scored his 17th goal in just 27 games midway through the period. Calm was panhandling for a chance around the Montreal net when Evgeni Malkin devoted Jack Johnson’s point blast. Rust (17) read the carom from the back wall and was able to break the puck into an empty net.

About 90 seconds after Montreal scored the first goal of the game, Penguins ground line equalized the score. After Montreal Brandon Tanev’s goalkeeper Carey Price stopped an escape, the Penguins continued their attack. Moments later, Zach Aston-Reese sneaked through the defense of Montreal and after a quick tap on his forehand, Aston-Reese (5) broke past Price from point-blank.

“The resilience of this group is phenomenal,” Tanev said. “It starts with our leadership. They do us an excellent job in getting us ready for the game. “

Eight minutes into the race, Montreal rookie Nick Suzuki rushed past Penguins defenders Marcus Pettersson and John Marino to destroy a cherry. After a few quick passages, the uncovered Arturi Lehkonen (8) lit the lamp with a quick pulse from the slot.

Lehkonen again scored early in the second period when he saved a turnover from Kris Letang for the Penguins net. Lehkonen (9) nicely beat Matt Murray on the stick side.

The Penguins goalkeeper only made his sixth start since November 27. He was fantastic and made a handful of important saves, including a number during Penguin’s power competitions in the second period. The statistical total was not as impressive as the quality. Montreal had a few escapes and a few strange rushes when the Penguins were loose with the puck or the cover of the neutral zone for parts of the game.

“I thought it was great. He made a number of major stops. The escape (rescue) he made in the third period was a huge rescue for us, “said head coach Mike Sullivan.” Those are game-changing saves. “

Murray also stopped Lehkonen’s hat trick bid when he closed the five holes to deny Lehkonen’s third escape. Murray stopped 26 of 28 shots. The Penguins also shot 38 shots at Price.

“I think Matt’s game is the right way. I think his last few starts have been pretty solid,” Sullivan said. “Tonight was his best.”

Penguin’s callup Sam Lafferty was sick and fellow rookie callup Thomas Di Pauli made his NHL debut. He played just over four minutes, had one shot and two hits.

Jared McCann, Malkin and Patric Hornqvist led all players in regulation with five shots on goal.