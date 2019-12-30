Tana Mongeau details the relationship & # 39; unhealthy & # 39; with Jake Paul

Loading...

YouTuber Tana Mongeau is opening up about her tense relationship with "husband" Jake Paul.

The 21-year-old influencer organized a wedding ceremony with the controversial star in Las Vegas during the summer, but the couple never legalized the marriage and admits to being in an open relationship. Tana has hinted that he dated Noah Cyrus, although the singer later denied that his friendship was romantic.

Mongeau, most famous for her disastrous TanaCon, a failed attempt to summon thousands of fans to meet and greet in June 2018, released an intimate video about the ups and downs of her relationship with Paul, 22, on Sunday.

"It's crazy to see 2019 as the best career year of my life … but mentally I feel the lowest I have ever felt," began the 40-minute video, entitled "The truth about everything." I'm very unhappy with what my relationship with Jake looks like in the public. "

"I put on pink glasses and realized that I would do anything to feel this feeling forever … I think I just put so much on Jake that I got lost," he said, detailing his invisible fights behind the scenes with Pablo. "I no longer saw any red flag, no warning sign."

Specifically, she said she was hurt by her relationships with former Erika Costell and Alissa Violet; Costell and Paul even went to lunch after their wedding with Mongeau.

He discussed the accusations that the wedding ceremony, which Page Six attended, was a plan to earn money. “What was the disappearance of Bella [Thorne] and I always tried to mix loving someone and business? I did [the wedding] for what I felt was love, "he said, and also claimed that he earned" zero dollars "from the event." I hate myself [I feel] for compromising my integrity for love, for compromising my moral for love … Riding the wave in an unfulfilled way and living life like someone else. If the wedding were false to me in my head, I would have much less pain. "

On the night of the wedding, where Paul was seen going in the opposite direction to his new girlfriend, Mongeau revealed that his father suffered a stroke and she decided to skip the honeymoon while Paul went on vacation to Europe with his brother Logan Paul and friends without her. Mongeau said she was "disconsolate" and called the wedding night "hell for me."

He also referred to the loss of loved ones from drug overdoses, their own struggles for drug addiction, their very tense relationship with their family and the dramatic past relationships with their former boyfriends Hunter Moreno and Brad Sousa.

Mongeau even talked about taking "so many pills" and fighting depression following TanaCon's violent reaction and how rapper Mac Miller, whom he refers to as Malcolm, "saved her" from the dark weather. However, her death in September 2018 made her stagger: "Once I lost it, my world was dark."

Despite the long video, Mongeau assures fans that she and Paul have not officially separated and even have a great project in progress together. Despite stating that she is "miserable," the Internet personality thinks that negative experiences with Jake will make her stronger over time.

"I don't regret any of that. Jake could f … King kill my whole family, I will always love him."

