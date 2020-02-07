Tan France: Of course Tan: NPR

Ask me Another presenter, Ophira Eisenberg, interviews Tan France at Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Mike Katzif / NPR

Mike Katzif / NPR

Tan France changed from a fashion designer to a household name when he joined the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye series. A restart of the original Bravo series Queer Eye For the straight guy, this repeat of Queer Eye follows five lifestyle experts – the “Fab Five” – ​​who are reshaping the lives of people across the country. Each member of the “Fab Five” show has a different area of ​​expertise, and France acts as the show’s up-and-coming fashion expert who popularized the French Tuck throughout the series. He also became an author in 2019 when he published his memoir book Naturally Tan.

France is alongside the British designer and television personality Alexa Chung co-organizer of the Netflix Reality competition Next In Fashion. The first season features 18 designers from around the world competing for the top prize of $ 250,000 and the opportunity to launch a fashion line through fashion retailer Net-A-Porter. The first season with 10 episodes is currently being streamed.

Tan France appears on Ask Me Another at Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Mike Katzif / NPR

Mike Katzif / NPR

Speaking to NPR’s Ask Me Another presenter Ophira Eisenberg at Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, Tan France talks about his aversion to queer eye and how he would almost quit the series, his grandfather’s bootleg and his denim factory positive attitude to Next In Fashion. The upcoming candidate at The Great Celebrity Bake Off will later test his baking knowledge. Will he take the opportunity?

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS

Tan France, about to quit Queer Eye:

“I wasn’t in the mood for entertainment – I was really scared. Not just because I was nervous, not only because I had never been in front of the camera before, but because there were no other gay, South Asian, British, immigrants on TV … I realized why I should be (in Queer Eye). It sounds super cheesy, but … I just thought, well, that’s my lot in life. I have to raise people … I want that Show people who we are and how beautiful our community is. “

When filming Queer Eye: We are in Japan!:

(In 2019, Netflix released Queer Eye: We are in Japan !, a four-episode mini-series set in Japan.)

“The (Japanese) culture is so different from the western culture. I think it makes television incredible because it brings together two worlds that you have never seen on television. It opens your eyes to these people and how incredible they are, how nice they are. It is the strength of our show that we can find connection and love everywhere. This community was so different from ours, but we were able to find common ground and emphasize the fact that each of us wants to be loved and cared for and seen ,

On his latest Netflix series, Next In Fashion:

“… These are established designers who create couture right in front of my eyes. It blew me away … It’s in the spirit of Queer Eye – we are never mean to the participants. We show that it is possible to compete with Decency. I think the world is crazy enough, the last thing we need is to show on TV that you are acting like that. “

Belongs to Tan France: Tan of course.