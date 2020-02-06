Tampa Bay Lightning takes place among NHL’s top teams after a slow start

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay was a popular – really the most popular – preseason choice to win the Stanley Cup in 2020.

And although no one predicted that the Lightning would go 82-0, there were perhaps a few people who wondered if it was possible.

So imagine the surprise, inside and outside the organization, when Tampa Bay went 13-10-3 in the first 26 games and, two months in the season, it might have seemed lucky to compete for a play-off berth, let alone a championship.

But the Lightning has regained its equilibrium, despite some deterioration in some recent games, and will meet the Penguins in the game at 7:08 in Amalie Arena tonight with them in fourth place in the overall standings, although the Penguins are a game- in hand.

“We play better,” Lightning ahead Tyler Johnson said. “It is clear that we did not do that – I think the last game (a 4-2 win against Vegas Tuesday) is a good example – but at the same time we are finding ways to win.”

There is no secret formula that allowed Tampa Bay to make that climb, with a 5-1 record in the past six games. Just a line-up full of exceptional talent.

“They are really dynamic,” Matt Murray said. “They have some great players, great scorers and one of the best keepers in the competition (Andrei Vasilevskiy). They play hard and now play pretty well. “

The Lightning, stabbed by having expired in round 1 of the play-offs in four Columbus games last spring, put a renewed emphasis on team defense this season, and the players get used to – and comfortably at – that seemed to take some time . Trainer Jon Cooper Also noted after the optional game day skate from his team that at the start of the season there were problems taking unnecessary penalties, aggravated by a moderate penalty kill and major problems with puck management.

“When we turn pucks at the alarming speed that we were earlier in the year, this only feeds the transition of other teams, so we really tried to get that,” he said. “And they did. Has it been perfect? ​​No. But important improvement, and it really helped our game.”

Tampa Bay won the previous meeting between these teams, 3-2 here on October 23, but that match does not necessarily have to include a template for what happens tonight. And although they haven’t seen the Penguins in about 3 1/2 months, Lightning players and coaches know what the Penguins have achieved this season under less than ideal conditions.

“If you look at the trajectory of the two teams since we last played, we have more or less gone in the same direction,” Cooper said. “We have not had to deal with the injuries they have had to deal with, so you have to praise them for how they have been holding up for so long in battle. We’re going to see a pretty good team tonight.”

The same goes for the Penguins, who are aware of the havoc that boys like Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Alex Killorn and Victor Hedman, among other things, can create.

“They are fast and they can play, and they have one of the best keepers in the competition,” Bryan Rust said. “You have to be extra disciplined against such a team.”

Especially with the way Tampa Bay has performed since she escaped the funk in the early season.

“We have improved in so many different areas,” Cooper said. “As a group we have improved. Is it a coincidence that winning has followed us a bit? Probably not.”

• Hedman, about the Penguins: “They’ve had a great season. They now clearly have two world-class keepers, with Murray and Tristan (Jarry). Sid (Crosby) is back and (Evgeni Malkin) plays at a high level. (Kris) Letang quarterbacks at the back. They form a complete team. We look forward to a great matchup. “

• Kucherov, the title defender of NHL, appears tonight in his 500th NHL competition. Seventeen of them have involved the Penguins, against whom he has six goals and 14 assists. “It’s always fun to play against those guys,” he said today.

• As usual, the Penguins did not hold a race day skate, but here are their staff combinations from Wednesday’s training:

Jared McCann-Sidney Crosby-Dominik Simon

Bryan Rust-Evgeni Malkin-Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese-Teddy Blueger-Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk-Sam Lafferty-Anthony Angello

Jack Johnson-Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson-John Marino

Chad Ruhwedel-Justin Schultz

The extras were ahead Andrew Agozzino and defender Juuso Riikola.

• Mike Sullivan is scheduled to speak with reporters at around 5 p.m.

