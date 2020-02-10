Tammy is sorry she’s mean to Mykenna in The Bachelor

Tammy seems to be sorry about how she acted on The Bachelor. Credit: ABC

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

Tammy is an outspoken woman and she has managed to get involved in the drama of the past week following The Bachelor.

Eventually Peter Weber sent her home because he didn’t want to deal with drama.

During The Bachelor’s Wednesday special, Tammy asked if Mykenna was really ready for love and marriage and accused her of behaving like a child.

She also claimed that Mykenna was only a bachelor to promote her brand.

Tammy apologizes on Twitter for a long time

As Monsters & Critics reported, Tammy and Mykenna were at the center of a duel with Peter, who was fed up with the drama between them.

In the end, Peter sent Tammy home because he believed Mycenna. But hours later, at the rose ceremony, he sent Mykenna to pack.

Tammy seems to be sorry when she talks about the whole thing now.

Ok, I’m going to address this once and for all – remember that this is a show. I take responsibility for my actions and didn’t want to hurt anyone. I am very sorry for those I have hurt, but my heart never came from a deliberately malicious place.

– Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 7, 2020

In situations like this, I tend to be interested in humor because I don’t try to grieve in the past mistakes I’ve made. We are all human. We have all done things we are not proud of. So please listen to me when I say – I never wanted to hurt anyone and I’m sorry.

– Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 7, 2020

My 5-minute “bad” moment on TV doesn’t define who I am. Just like your mistakes don’t define who you are. Remember that all of us who participated in this show are human too and some of you say more nasty things to us than we do to each other.

– Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 7, 2020

Tammy doesn’t exactly apologize for her actions, but shows that the struggle with Mykenna doesn’t define who she is. She adds that she never intended to hurt anyone, including Mykenna.

She also commented on Canada.

Thats all I need. LOVE YOU TAMMY AGAIN.

– Bruin (@TheRealBruin) February 7, 2020

“Go back to Asia”

… I was born in NY, so lol

– Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 7, 2020

Finally, she joked about some of the hateful comments she’d received from people, including a message about her need to return to Asia even though she was born in New York.

In Tammy’s drama, Mykenna speaks on Twitter

At the other end of the spectrum, Mykenna also decided to speak. She hasn’t specifically spoken about Tammy, but reveals that she’s focused on the positive.

You can never win with this company today. Today I choose to look at all positive and not negative people who have no love and no heart. What power do you have when you tweet about someone you don’t even know and make DM negative comments?

– Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) February 7, 2020

We all signed up for love, not hate mail and death threats. It’s easy to hide the negative comments and get up, but sometimes it really hurts. We are all human. We are not perfect. We make mistakes.

– Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) February 7, 2020

She adds that she has received a so-called hate mail. She adds that she’s been hurt by the comments and emails she receives, and points out that everyone is making mistakes.

But Mykenna has supporters, including some who believe she’ll do a great job applying for Bachelor In Paradise this summer, which she replied that she would love to show on TV.

I would love the opportunity to show the real side of me. 💛

– Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) February 8, 2020

haha i appreciate love but the chances of that are very slim

– Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) February 8, 2020

Another urged her to be the next bachelorette, but she admitted it was a long shot.

Although Tammy and Mykenna get the heat for the way they appeared on the show, Peter set them up against each other on a date and let him prove their cases of why they should stay on the show.

Peter recently admitted that he understands that people think he’s a bad bachelor because he doesn’t make the right decisions, but he stays with his decisions.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.