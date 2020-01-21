Tammy Abraham gives England another headache because Chelsea striker only injures after sliding into billboards - The Sun

TAMMY ABRAHAM injured both Frank Lampard and Gareth Southgate while he slipped into a billboard for seconds before Chelsea scored.

The striker, 22, collided with the advertising unit behind the Arsenal goal under a challenge from Rob Holding and needed help to get off the field full time.

Tammy Abraham crumpled in a heap beside the billboards but stepped back to continue the game while Chelsea scored to go 2-1 Credit: AFP or licensors Abraham stumbled after Chelsea had drawn 2-2 Credit: AFP or licensors

He stumbled back on the field seconds later when a ball was hit in the box and Cesar Azpilicueta placed Chelsea 2-1.

But oddly enough, he stumbled back to the half line instead of going down and insisting on treatment.

While Arsenal exerted more pressure, he tried to defend even though he was unable to run well.

The Hector Bellerin jumped over before he hit a late equalizer from a sharp angle.

Chelsea had several opportunities to kick the ball in touch and buy time for themselves, but they shot themselves in the foot with poor game management.

Abraham had previously been involved in the red card of former teammate David Luiz, because he brought the striker down while he went clear on goal.

With the extra man, Chelsea should clearly have put the game to bed, but Arsenal refused to give in and earned at least one point of the game.

Lampard later said that he still had to figure out the extent of the damage to Abraham, but believes his party can manage without the striker – although he admitted that he wanted to sign some players before closing the window.

He said, “He had ice on his ankle, but I haven’t talked to him yet, so I don’t know.

“Yes, yes; and we have the players for that.

“I hope he is not (for a few weeks), but if he is yes, we have the players.”

He added: “I feel where we need reinforcement.

“It’s not just January, this is more a short-term window for us.

“This season has given us some answers on the field where we need to improve. But that’s not so much for this window.”