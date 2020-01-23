Tall black mold has closed Dearborn Fire's Melvindale station and forced the crew to sleep in trucks

MELVINDALE, Me. – Dear firefighters who work in Melvindale at Fire Station No. 5, had to sleep in their trucks last night after tests at the Fire Station found a high percentage of black mold, which made breathing inside unsafe.

A backwater a few weeks ago uncovered mold in some walls of the fire station. The refurbishment team said they would like to see a room with a mold level of about 50 points, but a value of 236 came back in an area of ​​the fire station. The crew said the air was unsafe to breathe and the station building had been shut down.

The department still needs fire protection for the area, so the crews have been instructed to stay in their trucks overnight from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday to Wednesday 8 a.m. The day shift had to do the same. A fireman grabbed a pillow. The truck is their temporary station house and they said it was cold and uncomfortable.

Jeffrey Lentz, head of the Dearborn Firefighter’s Union, said the firefighter couldn’t rest in a truck all night, which poses a safety risk to him.

“If they had to go to the bathroom, they had to drive around and use one in town at White Castle or McDonalds,” said Lentz.

The town of Dearborn released an update on Thursday evening. Officials said Friday that contractors will remove and replace drywall infested with mold. If this solves the mold problem, firefighters should be able to enter the building by Friday evening.

Read the full explanation below:

“Fire station number 5 should be free so that firefighters can return to the building by Friday, January 24th. Builders contracted by the City of Melvindale will remove and replace mold-infested dry stone walls on Friday morning. Once the repairs are complete, the work is done , additional environmental tests will be carried out to confirm that the mold has been removed, in which case the firefighters will resume their normal duties in the building on Friday evening.

In the meantime, the firefighters at Melvindale Station are housed in the Melvindale Recreation Center. “

The city of Dearborn released an update on Friday:

“Unfortunately, the repair of the city of Melvindale at Fire Station No. 5 in Melvindale is taking longer than expected.

The Dearborn firefighters assigned to number 5 are expected to be housed at the Melvindale Leisure Center by Monday, January 27th. This gives the city of Melvindale and the Dearborn fire department time to review the results of another round of environmental assessments after the repairs have been completed.

Initial environmental tests on January 23 showed a range from trace amounts to very low mold spores inside the building. Ongoing repairs are expected to further reduce these quantities. In the meantime, the firefighters are being carefully moved to another location.

The City of Dearborn thanks the firefighters at Station # 5 for their patience as the problem continues to be addressed in a timely and efficient manner. “

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.