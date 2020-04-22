Talk About The Weather A Dashcam Helped You

Image: GarminCountersteerView your true stories of good and bad things that happened in cars.

Once upon a time, our society relied on eyewitnesses and the willingness to solve minor mysteries, such as car accidents or vandalism or theft. Can you imagine? But with the magic of modern technology, dashcams have helped tons of vehicle owners.

While in Brooklyn, I have already been careful not to worry about cosmetics for any future vehicles I own. The goal is to keep it good enough to not worry too much about road parking.

But if I was concerned about cosmetics, which, let’s be honest, probably, regardless of what I’m saying, one of the first things I would launch in the car is a bright cloud dashcam.

Now, I’m not a big fan of surveillance status, coming from a military family who set up doors on their doors and didn’t tell people who lived in the house that made it. But if something is super exposed to the outside world (and not my kids), I’ll be able to see the justification in CCTV-ing the shit out of your ride.

I saw firsthand that a well-positioned camera might be needed to protect the vehicle. Former Jalopnik social editor Aaron Brown has strangely stolen the “L TRAIN” license plate from his motorcycle. Afterwards, he placed a camera in the apartment window facing the place he often looked at, so he at least knew who or what was involved if something happened again.

We have also seen and written about all the crazy things that people take in their rooms. Do you have a dashcam, or a specific security camera for your ride? When did it come into practice? What did you take and what did you make of it? I want the whole minor crime drama.

.