Taliban await Afghan peace deal within a few days

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on Radio Free Europe / Radio Free Liberty.

A Taliban spokesman told a Pakistani newspaper that the militant group hopes to achieve an Afghan peace deal with US negotiators by the end of January.

Suhail Shaheen’s statements to the Dawn newspaper came on January 18 after negotiators from the Taliban and the United States met for two days in Qatar.

Shaheen said in a post on Twitter on January 17 that the meetings on January 16 and 17 were “useful”. He said the discussions focused on the signing of a joint agreement and related ceremony without going into more detail.

The US team, led by Zalmay Khalilzad, has not spoken publicly about the negotiations. However, Reuters cited two sources that the Taliban are ready to agree to a 10-day ceasefire with the U.S. armed forces, to reduce violence against the Afghan armed forces, and to talk to Afghan officials if an agreement is reached.

Shaheen said on January 18 that Taliban fighters were ready to cut back militant attacks before the expected signing of the contract with the US negotiators.

“We agreed to reduce military operations in the days leading up to the signing of the peace agreement with the United States,” said Shaheen Dawn.

“A matter of days”

He added that the Taliban were “optimistic” that an agreement with Washington could be signed before the end of the month, and that reducing fighting across the country would include targeting Afghan forces.

“It’s a matter of days now,” said the spokesman.

Analysts say agreement could revive hope for a long-term solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Armed Forces have been in Afghanistan since their 2001 invasion to drive the Taliban out of the United States following the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The Taliban then controlled Afghanistan and housed Osama bin Laden, the man behind the attack.

US President Donald Trump has expressed a wish to depose the estimated 13,000 US soldiers who have remained in Afghanistan in the longest war in the United States.

Neighboring Pakistan has helped facilitate Khalilzad-Taliban talks in Qatar, where the militants have a political office, over the past year.

However, talks have stalled repeatedly, and Washington has urged the group to reduce violence, among other things.

A spokesman for the Afghan Presidency said an armistice is the only way to achieve a sustainable and dignified peace.

“To achieve lasting peace, which is what the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the people are demanding, the only way to achieve a ceasefire,” said Sediq Sediqqi in one post on Twitter,

“Any ceasefire that is proposed as a fundamental step will be acceptable to the population and the government,” he added.

With reporting from AFP and Reuters

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE / RL, Inc. Reprinted with permission from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave. NW, Ste. 400, Washington, DC 20036.