Talented rivals on the way to bigger things after Kembla collision

Loading...

If it’s not a provincial mini-battle for ages, it’s certainly a super-charged match race in honor of the higher cities.

Two promising three-year-old filly with Randwick training, both with a victory of two starts and a similar path, can compete at the Kembla appearance on Tuesday with a BM 64 handicap of more than 1200 m.

Randwick filly Bound To Win and Fashchanel will compete against each other at the feature meeting in Kembla on Tuesday. Credit: Jenny Evans

Talented Bound To Win, by the late former Golden Slipper winner Sebring, returned with a dominant first win as a hot favorite on the Beaumont circuit in Newcastle and drove her last 600 m in 33.61 seconds. She will probably jump the elect again, despite the obvious increase in grade.

Spoiling the party is I Am Invincible’s exciting neighbor Fashchanel, who celebrated a tough win at Hawkesbury’s debut a month ago before taking the final step down the Beaumont circuit but in the same class. With this BM 64 experience and jumping from an ideal barrier, it can be a challenge for preference.