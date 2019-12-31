Talent from Alberta on tour, supported by members of Queen – Edmonton

Loading...

It is a show of epic proportions with Albertan roots.

The We Will Rock You tour takes Queen's songs through North America, with a cast and crew consisting mainly of people from the Edmonton and Calgary regions.

“[Producers] usually come from all over the world to do a show like this. It was just phenomenal, ”said drummer Chad Melchert.

The team is currently touring Canada after completing more than 70 shows in the United States.

“We do our show every day, get on a bus and fall asleep. We were very lucky to see so many cities and meet so many great people. If this is rock star life, I'll take it! "Said Melchert.

From the sidelines cheer Brian May of Queen and Roger Taylor, who act as music supervisors.

CONTINUE READING:

Queen, Adam Lambert, announces the documentary "The Show Must Go On"



The story continues under the advertisement

"We receive video messages from them and we wish them good luck on the tour," said Melchert.

"I never thought that if I listened to Queen as a child, that would happen. These guys revised the music for us. It's pretty special."

Tweet this

Melchert, who lives in Morinville, said the Edmonton area was a stronghold of talent.

“You can do anything from anywhere. Edmonton is a great place to do it. We have a great cultural scene. I am very proud to be from here. "

CONTINUE READING:

The Broadway show in Edmonton draws theatergoers from around the world



For Edmonton actor Brian Christensen, an appearance in the Jubilee Auditorium feels like a homecoming.

"I saw so many shows at the anniversary. I would always think about what it would be like to be on stage," said Christensen.

Tweet this

“I came to see the Lion King at the anniversary a few years ago and was very close to the top of the stage. As they bowed and everyone clapped, I turned and watched the audience what it would be like to be on stage. "

Standing on stage is a powerful moment for many in the show, "under pressure" to bring them to life.

The story continues under the advertisement

"There is a dark side to the arts in Edmonton and Calgary. We are all just waiting for the opportunity to show the rest of the country and the world what we have," said Christensen.

CONTINUE READING:

Edmonton Mann attends 27th Rolling Stones concert



After the tour, Melchert returns to his regular appearance with country singer Gord Bamford.

“To me, Alberta is Alberta. It's really cool to work with a group of Albertans and Canadians. Having this Alberta connection is really cool. It's really pleasant on the street. "

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR