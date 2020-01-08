Talent available but MLS design diluted with clubs that develop homegrown players paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Curtis expects to sign two or two homegrown players in the coming week.

“In that respect, our approach to the concept in 2020 is very different from the approach of a club to the concept 10 years ago,” he said.

Vassili Cremanzidis, head of analysis and assistant director of player staff for the Montreal Impact, agrees.

“Some players who go to college are already part of the academies, so it also dilutes the pool,” he said. “Because the players already belong to a team, even if they are not signed.”

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos says there are always players in the draw who surprise or may become important parts of the roster, especially in the top 10 picks. He points to Atlanta midfielder Julian Gressel (eighth overall in 2017) and Minnesota ahead of Mason Toye (seventh, 2018).

“So I’m excited about the quality you can get. But at the same time I’m realistic with the fact that these are players who don’t know the professional environment yet. It takes a big leap,” he said. “Gressel’s stories and Toye … it doesn’t mean that they happen every year. “

With international selection sites at a premium, teams are also reluctant to use one-to-one import player in the design. This is especially true for Canadian teams, as the process of naturalizing a foreigner takes longer here than south of the border.

“In general, it becomes difficult to take an international player,” Cremanzidis said.

The trip can be a nonsense.

The Philadelphia Union turned the head last year by exchanging all five of their picks for FC Cincinnati prior to the concept of US $ 150,000 in general allotment money, with the promise of additional $ 50,000 depending on performance.

According to MLS.com, 28 of the 76 players selected last year have made an MLS selection. That number is now at 24.

While 22 made one or more MLS appearances, only three appeared in 20 or more games.

Four Canadians were taken in the first 27 picks last year with three in the top nine: defender Callum Montgomery fourth (FC Dallas), goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair seventh (Minnesota) and midfielder Tajon Buchanan ninth (New England). Defender Kamal Miller finished 27th (Orlando).

Miller saw the most action with 16 games in the regular season (including 14 starts). Buchanan played in 10 games (four starts) while Montgomery and St. Clair saw no action from the first team.

The first two rounds of the design, which will be digitally displayed via an ESPN-produced show, go on Thursday. Round 3 and 4 are held on Monday during a conference call.

Inter Miami CF has the first and third overall choice with fellow expansion side Nashville SC as the second. The Vancouver Whitecaps choose fourth.

Dos Santos says, while he is enthusiastic about who he could get at number 4, he leaves all doors open.

“We have to be smart, because we always have to look at the full picture … What do we need as a club,” he said. “So we look at everything. We look at the ability to act. We look at the options of guys we want to choose.”

Montreal becomes ninth.

“There are many different things we can do with the ninth pick,” Cremanzidis said. “Based on the research and the scouting and everything we have done, hopefully we can do well.”

MLS runner-up Toronto has two picks in the first round: 19th (through a transaction with the Los Angeles Galaxy with assignment order) and 25th.

Montreal has four picks in total with three third round sections (56th, 60th and 61st). The Whitecaps have a choice in every round (fourth, 32nd, 55th and 82nd).

Toronto has six choices, including three in the first 33 (19th, 25th, 33rd, 61st, 77th and 103rd).

The competition offers something from a route map to the depth via the players who sign it in advance.

Raposo joins defenders Henry Kessler (Virginia) and Jack Maher (Indiana) and forwards Robbie Robinson (Clemson) and Daryl Dike (Virginia) when signing Generation Adidas contracts.

The GA program is a pipeline for talented underclass. GA players are especially welcome because their first contract does not count towards the salary limit and as such is usually high in the draw.

Senior defenders Dylan Nealis (Georgetown) and Tanner Beason (Stanford) have also signed contracts with the competition prior to design, but are not part of the GA class.

Even GA players need patience.

Montreal took teenage midfielder Shamit Shome, a GA player, in the second round (41st overall) in 2017. The Edmonton resident saw only eight minutes of MLS playing in his first year and 249 minutes (five appearances, two starts) in 2018.

In 2019, he appeared in 27 games (18 starts) and played 1,627 minutes. The 22-year-old is currently in camp with the Canadian national team.

The harvest of Canadian talent in 2020 is impressive.

Raposo, released as a young person by the TFC Academy, is a passionate 20-year-old from Hamilton who can play wing or No. 10. Johnston is a mature 21-year-old from Aurora, Ont., Who turned heads in turning right back from central midfield at Wake Forrest. Harris is a fast 22-year-old attacker from Milton, Ont.

All three played together with Vaughan SC and Vaughan Azzurri.

Curtis sees the design of this year comparable to previous editions.

“I’m sure there are a few players who can help any team,” said Curtis. “Usually the top two or three selections are players of reasonable quality who can help a team within those first two to three years and then continue and have a good career.

“Then there are a few other players in the whole setup who can help a team and maybe have a good and long career, provided that they are in the right team, that has the right selection, with the right style of player and fits well. “

The right player can also become a healthy win.

Canadian attacker Cyle Larin, who was the first general to go to Orlando in 2015, then became rookie of the year before finally being sold to Besiktas in Turkey. Larin was then loaned to Zulte Waregem, with the Belgian side having an option to make the move permanent.

New York City FC sold midfielder Jack Harrison, the first overall pick in 2016, to Manchester City in January 2018. Harrison was then lent to Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

“Maybe there is a player like this year. We will have to wait, “Cremanzidis said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

–

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press