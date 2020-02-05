Taken over: Senate knew Trump of abuse of power

President Donald J. Trump offers a fist pump awaiting supporters when he leaves Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday, December 14, 2019 to attend the 120th Army-Navy football game. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump was not found guilty on Wednesday of the first article of accusation, abuse of power, putting him on the brink of acquittal by the Senate as the third trial of presidential accusation in American history ended runs.

Senators who have vowed to do ‘impartial justice’ stand up to stand at their desk and cast their vote for the main call – ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’ – as Chief Justice John Roberts predicted.

On the first article of accusation, Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden in what House Democrats said political consideration for personal political gain. He withheld US security assistance as a lever for the ally that hostile Russia was facing, although the money was eventually released.

The Senate will then vote on the second indictment, obstruction of Congress, on the administration’s opposition to the House’s requests for testimony in the subsequent probe.

Trump insisted throughout the proceedings that he did nothing wrong, and the president is eager to justify as he launches his re-election bid.

The president’s legal defense said that the articles of deposition that were approved by the House last year did not give rise to conviction in the Senate process.

The outcome covers months of notable accusation proceedings started in Speaker Pelosi’s House and ending in Mitch McConnell’s Senate, reflecting the nation’s relentless partisan for three years in the Trump presidency.

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

