Takeaways: Raptors' Terence Davis is coming big with a career evening

Terence Davis achieved new career heights, scored 23 points and collected 11 rebounds, in his first NBA start to help the Toronto Raptors to a wild overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on 112-110 Wednesday night.

The win was a necessary boost for a Raptors club that was recently destroyed by an injury (with Fred VanVleet the newest in the long list of injured hikers in Toronto) and the night before the Portland Trail Blazers suffered a heartbreaking loss trail for a total of 17 seconds.

Wednesday’s victory now improves the Raptors to 6-5, as Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol were eliminated due to injury – and with only one game in the next six days, there is optimism that Toronto could become healthier with all the free time.

Here are a few takeaways from what felt like a major win at the beginning of January that you will ever find:

Davis takes on the challenge of Nurse

After the defeat of Toronto against Portland on Tuesday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse called out Davis’ performance that evening and his previous two.

“He doesn’t play well, it was probably five (minutes) too many,” Nurse said when asked about Davis’s eight-minute action on Tuesday.

Nurse had a point because Davis had only scored 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting during his last three games that arrived on Wednesday-evening, including his particularly surly zero point Tuesday.

As such, there were questions in the Wednesday about what Nurse could do with Davis and how the unwritten rookie could react.

The answers: Nurse gave Davis his first start instead of the injured VanVleet; and a career evening followed for Davis, who scored 13 in the first quarter and uncorked the Raptors in the renewal, scored their first six points – back-to-back triples, no less – and gathered a few important defensive rebounds in the period .

After the game, Eric Smith of Sportsnet caught up with Davis and asked him about Nurse’s comments the night before and how he reacted.

“It’s clear that my game has been terrible in the last few games,” said Davis. “I take that as a challenge. What he said there, I loved it. All my coaches during my entire career have been this way, simple, without sugar coating. And that’s what you want if you are a player. And the great thing about it is that you have games after games in this competition. So the next day we had another race that was a blessing in my eyes.

“So I just wanted to come out and show Nick Nurse and the Raptors that I can play a little.”

Nurse added, speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s game, about Davis: “He was really good. And he knows this is not easy to figure out who to constantly play with all these guys … With me, like you have seen a few times this year, I am going to rattle your cage if you deserve to make it rattle, but the next day I am going to put my arm around you and move on because I believe in the child. importance and importance of the team to do that and we did it. “

Ibaka delivers himself

Serge Ibaka matched Davis’s 23 points and 11 rebounds and closed the game for the Raptors, hitting a couple of clutch-free throws to give Toronto a two-point lead with 5.1 seconds of overtime.

But he was also the man who was most responsible for the game to go to the extra period to start with.

With 17 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Kyle Lowry made a dive to the hoop and finished with a lay-out to give Toronto the lead, 100-99. Charlotte then timed out and in the following incoming game, Ibaka committed a very inconvenient error before the ball was passed, resulting in a single free throw for Terry Rozier, who tied up the game.

After the free-throw, the Hornets got possession and Devonte’s Graham shot down a floater that just came up to give the Hornets a buzzing win in regulation.

Ibaka scored six runs in the extension, including the free throws of the game. A redeeming moment after an ugly blunder by the veteran.

Other Raptors pick up for Lowry’s free night

Maybe you just chuck it up to the fact that Lowry, the leader in minutes this season, played more than 42 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back after logging in just over 38 minutes the night before. And he is not exactly a spring hen at the age of 33.

In any case, Lowry was not the player we are used to seeing since the Raptors were hit again by the injury bug.

During Wednesday’s game, Lowry trembled to become an all-star for a sixth consecutive season, with an average of 24.1 points and 7.9 assists per game over the 10 games the Raptors played without Siakam, Powell and Gasol .

On Wednesday, Lowry again had a strong game with doubles with nine, but scored only 15 points in 4-of-13 shooting and did not look like himself when he retired a few free throws in the extension.

Fortunately for the Raptors, the heroic heroes of Lowry were not needed, because they received contributions from the aforementioned Davis and Ibaka, as well as OG Anunoby (19 points) and Patrick McCaw (13 points, career-best 11 assists). McCaw’s growth as a point guard remains clear.

There are still many wrinkles that need to be smoothed out for McCaw. But seeing him as successful as a playmaker is a very encouraging sign for the Raptors, who keep trying to keep their heads above water because every new injury threatened to drown them.