The intentions for the new year are easy to make but hard to keep. But buying a home is a serious obligation that requires an extra dose of caution. If you are looking for a property, you can use the resolutions below to help you have a positive experience.

Decide to find the right seller. Before you hire someone, you need to evaluate candidates in four areas: their experience, their approach to finding properties that are right for you, the services they offer and the commissions or fees you have to pay.

Solve to confirm your seller’s registration. Before you start working with someone, you must confirm that they are registered and legally permitted to represent buyers and sellers in the province.

Decide to read and understand everything you sign. Every real estate contract is different, so it is important to do your homework. Never sign a contract that you do not understand. Know what you agree with and if you are unsure of anything, ask your sales person for clarification or your lawyer for advice.

Decide to be an active participant. Your real estate agent is your guide, but you also have to contribute by being involved. Make sure you understand how the process works by asking questions along the way and communicating openly so that your salesperson understands what’s important to you.

– News Canada