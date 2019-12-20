Take care of your cars: The ICBC figures show that the theft of catalysts and the associated costs have increased significantly

Loading...

A growing problem for mainland vehicle owners – theft of catalysts – is expected to cost taxpayers nearly $ 1 million this year.

Global News figures show that between January 1 and November 30 of this year, ICBC paid $ 906,105 in insurance coverage for replacement and repairs. That's almost double what the insurer paid out in 2018 at $ 472,404.

According to the ICBC, 298 thefts were reported in 2019. More than half of these thefts occurred in Surrey, in which 152 converters were stolen.

ICBC spokeswoman Joanna Linsangan said the theft increase could be attributed to the value of the materials in the converters such as platinum, rhodium and palladium.

"It's a crime of opportunity," she said. "It is also very quick. It can sometimes take less than a minute for a thief to saw off a catalyst. "

Catalytic converters filter harmful pollutants from vehicle exhaust and in certain cases can range from several hundred to over $ 1,000.

Police say thieves usually target trucks and commercial vehicles and use wireless grinders to remove the parts and sell them for scrap.

Police authorities have been raising the alarm about the theft of catalyst thefts for months. In Coquitlam, RCMP announced that there were 44 reports between August and November – a 335 percent increase in thefts since the beginning of the year.

In September, Surrey RCMP found four stolen converters on the back of a rental car.

Practice can also be dangerous. Last July, two cars caught fire in Port Coquitlam after trying to steal a catalytic converter.

The converters can often be found in scrap yards around the lower mainland. Joss Brothers Recycling in Surrey lists them for up to $ 800 each.

Michael Kalanj of Burnaby RCMP says scrap dealers are contributing to the problem by not checking whether the converters they brought with them were stolen or not.

"If you don't know or the person can't tell you the origin of the catalyst, don't buy it," he said.

"I think if the demand for the converters drops, the supply will decrease too."

According to ICBC's figures, 29 converters were exchanged in Coquitlam between January and November, but according to the ICBC, their numbers differ from those of the police because not all information is reported to the police and vice versa.

The insurer says Burnaby replaced 83 stolen converters this year, while Vancouver saw 34.

According to the ICBC, catalytic converters are covered by comprehensive insurance, but continue to advise drivers to protect their vehicles from theft as much as possible.

"If you have an alarm system, you can sometimes change the settings to detect vibrations, like the vibrations of a saw," said Linsangan. "You can do that to make sure you know."

Linsangan added that drivers should try to park their vehicles in well-lit areas and call the police when they see someone under a vehicle.

While the converters are secured, drivers and entrepreneurs still have to pay the excess out of their own pockets.

For delivery drivers like Mark MacDonald, who lost his converter last month, this hurts his bottom line.

"My truck has not been in operation for three days," he said. "I can't pick up or deliver. It's a business I want to run here."

– With files from Aaron McArthur

