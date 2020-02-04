Take-away meals from the state of the Union: economy, not a deposit paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

He told a young girl that she would get a scholarship to go to a better school. He announced that a soldier had returned home to surprise his wife and children on the balcony reserved for the special guests of the president. And he dramatically asked his wife, Melania, to drape the Medal of Freedom around the neck of conservative radio-loyal Rush Limbaugh.

The speech was hardly memorable. The stagecraft will not be forgotten soon.

IT IS STILL THE ECONOMY, STUPID

Trump delivered his speech of almost 80 minutes without specifically mentioning the reality of one of the most consistent events of his presidency: his deposition in the Senate, where he is expected to be acquitted Wednesday.

Trump made it clear that he is putting his re-election on the state of the economy. Trump used his preference for superlatives and said that the American economy had never been stronger. The subtext was clear: he asked voters who might not like him personally to judge whether they believed their own financial fortune had improved with him as president.

His message came from Ronald Reagan’s question to the country when he made himself eligible for re-election in 1984: are you better off than four years ago?

A president who often talks about problems in terms of profit and loss also praised the rise in the stock market and the increase in income of people on lower incomes.

“This is a handcuff,” he said.

Still, Trump’s throbbing of the breasts contained some misleading statistics, mainly because he tried to paint the state of the American economy before he took office in gloomy terms. He could not acknowledge that production has fallen in the past year, after advancing the last two years. The president’s tariff regime and slower global growth are harming the sector in a way that suggests that Trump’s policy has robbed its previous strength.

NOT EVEN A CLAPBACK

There were no nice things. No efforts to hide the tension.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the president a handshake.

He turned away.

She looked.

He started his speech.

Pelosi, dressed in the white suit of the suffragettes that has become a lasting fashion statement from the Democratic Housewives, who came to power during the 2018 elections, stopped the fun.

She only gave a brief introduction to the President of the United States and then dealt with paperwork. He talked.

She raised an eyebrow here and grinned a little there when Trump told the room and the American people about his achievements.

The speaker, whose House accused Trump of being accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, did not have to say much more.

The house has spoken. However, the Senate will acquit the two charges against the two charges on Wednesday.

As she presided over the room, Pelosi wore a gold pin in the shape of the speaker’s club, which she often puts on for times like this.

When Trump was finished, Pelosi dramatically tore a copy of the speech in two.

LIONIZING RUSH LIMBAUGH, PLAYING AT BASE

It was the kind of dramatic moment that inspires Trump. In a gesture that amazed almost everyone – including the recipient – Trump announced that he gave Limbaugh the highest civilian honor of the nation.

Limbaugh, who announced this week that he had advanced lung cancer, seemed astonished, his jaw visibly dropped when Trump made the announcement. Others sat silent when first lady Melania Trump hung the medal on the spot around his neck.

“Thank you for your decades of tireless dedication to our country,” Trump told Limbaugh, praising “everything you have done for our nation, the millions of people you speak and inspire every day.”

Honoring Limbaugh was one of the clearest examples of the fact that Trump once again made a play for his political base. But he reminded them of many others, including his appointment of conservative judges, fervent support for arms rights, opposition to abortion, and what he called defense of “religious freedom.”

“We don’t punish prayer in America. We don’t bring down any crosses. We do not prohibit symbols of faith, “he said. “In America we celebrate faith.”

COUNTER PROGRAMMING

The president always takes the stage in the State of the Union, but Democrats beat the president on the issue that, according to most voters in their party, is their top priority: healthcare.

And with good reason. Trump tried to label Democrats’ health plans as “socialism” that would rob millions of Americans of their private health insurance, a repeat of his attack on the health plan offered by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Democrats were prepared. They have preventively rejected government support for a federal lawsuit that would undermine President Barack Obama’s health law. “We all want to say to the president:” Drop the trial, drop the trial, drop the trial, “said Pelosi, Senate Minority Chuck Schumer and other democratic legislators at the same time.

Trump also said that he would always protect “pre-existing conditions”, even though Obamacare’s hollowing would.

A “PRESIDENT” WAITING

Foreign policy was a small part of Trump’s speech. Among the surprising guests invited by the White House was the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who sought international help in his attempt to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from office.

“Maduro is an illegal ruler, a tyrant who bruises his people. But Maduro’s grasp of tyranny will be broken and broken, “Trump said, praising Guaidó as the” true and legitimate president of Venezuela “and a” man who carries the hopes, dreams, and ambitions of all Venezuelans. ” “

In addition to offering Guaidó a big public boost, the move also helped Trump to reinforce a message he used to hit Democratic candidates: that socialist policies are dangerous.

“Socialism is destroying nations.” He said. “But always remember that freedom unites the soul. “

The Trump government was one of the first governments to put its weight behind Guaidó. Maduro nevertheless remains in power.

OBAMA LIVES RENT-FREE IN TRUMP’S HEAD

Trump started with a cheerful address, but could not resist the criticism of his predecessor, even if the context is unclear. “If we had not reversed the failed economic policy of the previous government,” Trump said, “the world would not be witnessing this great economic success.”

The economic recovery of the Great Recession that began in 2008 began under President Barack Obama, whose own job creation record was similar to that of Trump.

Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro and Alan Fram, The Associated Press