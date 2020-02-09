Take a trip to London this summer and check out Ferrari Dinos

If you’re a Ferrari Dino fan, you have to come up with a very good excuse not to attend the 2020 London Concours. The event, which will take place in the English capital from June 10 to 11, will include no fewer than eight dinosaurs, each with a different original color.

Among them, visitors will find the rare “Chairs and Flares” variant, one of five that is delivered to the UK with wide wheel arches and Daytona seats. The rest can be seen in Rosso Chiaro, Blu Dino, Grigio Ferro, Nuovo Giallo and Nero Black, among others.

The privately owned collection will be one of the show’s main attractions. Other automotive icons will also be seen on the lawn of the Honorable Artillery Company near Bank and Moorgate.

“The Dino has created a template for a number of mid-engine Ferrari models that has survived to this day and includes legends such as the 355, 430 and even the latest F8 Tributo,” said Andrew Evans, director of London Concours. “It’s hard to honor just one Maranello icon at the London Concours this year, but our car selection committee agrees. The dino deserves time in the spotlight and we are more than happy to obey it. “

The Dino 206 GT was built in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s deceased son Alfredino and was introduced in 1967 as the brand’s first mid-engine model and the first model with a V6. The 2.0-liter engine was adapted for road use by one of Alfredino’s racing drivers, and its displacement increased to 2.4 liters in the 246 GT two years later.

The super sports car had a lightweight aluminum body and independent double wishbone suspension in all four corners, which made driving on winding roads extremely entertaining. When facelifting Ferrari went back to steel body parts and increased the empty weight by around 50 kg. Around 3,700 units were sold between 1967 and 1976, including more than 3,500 Dino 206 GTs.

