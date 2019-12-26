Take a screenshot on an iPad (every generation)

Loading...

Here is the short answer: hold the Up or Side (On / Off) button and click the Start button and release both. Or, if you have the iPad Pro 2018, press the Top button and simultaneously press the Volume up button and release both. Keep reading for a more detailed explanation.

The iPad is a slim, mean, sharing machine that is able to distribute photos, links, and websites in seconds, so you better believe it can easily take a screenshot. The ability to take screen shots may not be the most glamorous feature in the iPad's repertoire, but it is certainly one of the most useful, allowing you to create enlarged PNG images of your screen that you can then share with everyone. Why do you need screenshots? You may have to share something from your screen with colleagues, family members or the Genius Bar from afar. Maybe you make a guide to something or just want to show off your high score in Super Mario Run and other great iPhone games. Photo proof goes a long way.

Whatever the reason, all versions of the iPad can take screenshots and share them in five easy steps, whether you use the iPad Pro, the latest iPad Mini or another iPad model. We're going to show you a number of different ways to take a screenshot on your iPad and how you can share your screenshots, but you might also be interested in some iPad Pro tips and tricks or our choices of the best iPad apps.

Take a screenshot on an iPad with the Top and Home or Volume up buttons

Step 1: Find the Home and Top (on / off) buttons. The Home button is located directly below the screen of your iPad and is the only button on the front of the iPad. The Up button, on the other hand, is the oval-shaped button on top of the iPad in the right-hand corner. If you have a new iPad Pro from 2018, you need to find the Volume Up button because there is no Home button.

Step 2: Hold down the Up button while viewing the screen that you want to capture, then tap the Start button and release both. For the iPad Pro 2018, hold down the Up button and then tap the Volume up button and release both. Your iPad screen will then flash briefly if done correctly, and you will hear a weak shutter sound, assuming your device is not in silent mode.

Step 3: Once captured, your iPad automatically saves the screenshot directly to your camera roll in the Photos & # 39; s app. Tap the Photos app as you normally would – the app icon looks like a multicolored flower – and swipe to the bottom of the screen to view your recently taken screenshot.

Take a screenshot on an iPad with AssistiveTouch

AssistiveTouch offers an on-screen menu that allows you to activate various actions that usually require button combinations, such as taking a screenshot. If you read this and for whatever reason you cannot press multiple buttons at the same time, a screenshot with AssistiveTouch is the right choice.

The first thing to do is turn on AssistiveTouch. Follow the steps below for this.

Step 1: Go to Settings> General> Accessibility> AssistiveTouch.

Step 2: Make sure AssistiveTouch is enabled at the top of the menu.

Now that AssistiveTouch is active, we can start taking screenshots using the AssistiveTouch menu.

Step 1: Tap the AssistiveTouch menu button.

Step 2: Go to Device> More.

Step 3: Tap Screenshot. Your iPad screen will then flash briefly and you will hear a soft shutter sound as long as your device is not in silent mode.

Step 4: Once captured, your iPad will automatically save the screenshot directly to the Photos & # 39; s app. Tap the Photos & # 39; s app as usual and swipe to the bottom of the screen to view your recently taken screen shots.

How to share a screenshot

There are many reasons why you want to share your recently taken screen shots. Fortunately, sharing with a friend, family member, colleague or technical support is relatively easy, whether you want to do this via social media, AirDrop or e-mail. Read on to find out how.

Step 1: To share a screenshot of your iPad, tap the image to enlarge it and tap the sharing icon in the bottom left corner.

Step 2: Then choose the social network to which you want to post – Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, etc. – or share your screenshot via the corresponding AirDrop or email icons below. Please note that AirDrop requires iOS 7 or higher and that both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth must be turned on.

Recommendations from the editors