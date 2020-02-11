Take a Money MOT – Money Saving Tool could cut your bills by thousands of pounds

STRIKE your bills with a money tool that guides you through a financial MOT quiz.

Damiens Money MOT, founded by personal finance expert Damien Fahy, contains a number of questions about your expenses and savings.

The TÜV asks you a series of questions about your finances

In addition to information about your background – age, gender, relationship status and dependent people – you will also be asked for wills, insurance, any repayments, savings and pensions.

The TÜV also asks you for which bills you pay, whether you have checked the offers or benefits to which you are entitled in the past year and whether you have checked your tax and creditworthiness.

In the end you will get a grade between A and E and then how you have achieved in the individual sections.

If you’re not happy with the results, you can opt for a Damien “action plan” to find out how you can improve your finances.

Setting up an account and receiving advice is free.

The test takes about five minutes in total.

TAKE THE TEST – HOW I REACHED

IF I took the Money MOT, I really liked how easy it was to use the website.

It asks you a series of questions about your finances and acts as a trigger for things that you should review and re-evaluate regularly.

I was glad I got a B. It said, “You’re doing great, but there are a few things you can improve.”

I had to work on setting up an emergency fund and looking at my retirement savings as I currently only have a company pension.

Each area reminds you what things you need to have under control and which areas of your finances are okay with you.

I will write a reminder in my diary for half a year to restart the TÜV.

Let me know how you scored in the comments below!

It is similar to Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert, which should also be completed.

Remember to do your research before changing or changing your finances.

Damien Fahy, founder of Money to the Masses, said: “With more than 13,000 TÜVs that have been completed less than a year ago since the start, it is clear that people want to understand how fit their finances really are and what content and information is available to help them and when they need financial advice. “

“If people don’t have all of their ducks in a row, the Money MOT identifies real action people can take and helps them confirm that their finances are” roadworthy “or areas where their finances may require attention.

“Much like a car inspection, he would find that the brakes are OK, but you’ll have to check them again in 6 months – the goal of Money MOT is to encourage people to check regularly that their finances are correct Pass the test.”

It is an ideal solution for those who find it uncomfortable to talk to friends or family about money problems.

A recent survey found that a quarter of couples feel uncomfortable talking about money with their other half.

We’ll also tell you how to avoid the RE price hike after the company announced a 2.2 percent increase in bills.

If you have universal credit, you may also be entitled to additional cash to pay your bills.

Universal Credit Hell doesn’t let mom sleep because she’s too worried about how she’ll pay the bills